Homelessness/housing: During his tenure, the mayor created a homeless outreach program, called HOME-STAT, with the goal of bringing people off the streets and into shelters. So far, 750 New Yorkers have been transitioned into shelters, according to de Blasio's campaign. Back in February, de Blasio proposed opening 90 new shelters across all five boroughs over the span of five years as part of his plan to curb the homeless crisis. The plan also included the promised elimination of housing homeless residents in hotels by 2023. With the number of people living in city shelters on the rise since taking office, the mayor has been criticized for his approach to homelessness.

Jobs and the economy: De Blasio's current administration unveiled an initiative in 2016, LifeSci NYC, that aims to bring in 16,000 new biotechnology jobs to the city through tax breaks for labs and research firms. The initiative is part of the mayor's overarching plan to create 100,000 jobs over 10 years. So far, the city has seen 300,000 new jobs added in de Blasio's first term, according to his campaign.

Transit: The mayor often touts the successes of his Vision Zero traffic safety initiative - which his campaign says has reduced traffic deaths by 23 percent since 2014 - his plan to fix the subway's crumbling infrastructure has been met with mixed reviews. Following a summer filled with terrible commutes, caused by everything from track fires to derailments, the mayor announced a proposal to fund the modernization of the subway system by taxing the city's wealthiest earners. The so-called millionaires' tax would also create enough funding for 800,000 half-priced MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers - an initiative that has been pushed by some transit advocates in the face of rising subway fares. Some transit advocates, however, prefer congestion pricing - including tolling currently free East River bridges - as a more sustainable way to generate transit funds. De Blasio also helped launch the new NYC Ferry system in 2017, bringing a new transportation option to places like the Rockaways and Astoria at the same cost as a subway ride.

Education: One of de Blasio's shining achievements in his first term as mayor was the launch of universal pre-kindergarten in New York City. Currently, about 70,000 4-year-olds are enrolled in full day pre-K, per his campaign. Up next: the mayor wants to make full day early childhood education available for 3-year-olds across the five boroughs. The city's public school system also saw the highest recorded graduation rate in 2016, at 72.6 percent.

Crime/criminal justice reform: De Blasio's administration was involved with the passage of a package of bills, known as the Criminal Justice Reform Act, in the City Council in 2016. The act, among other things, allows police officers to issue a civil ticket for many low-level, non-violent offenses. De Blasio also recently proposed a 10-year plan to shutter the scandal-plagued Rikers Island facility. The complex would be replaced by a series of smaller jails placed in each borough, according to de Blasio's administration. On primary day, several activists who want to see Rikers closed heckled the mayor outside of his Brooklyn polling site, demanding that he close the jail faster.