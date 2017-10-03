With the primary election over, the race to become New York City's mayor is heating up.
Incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio easily beat a number of candidates vying to unseat him in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
But the mayor isn't without competition, even with a landslide primary win.
Republican challenger New York Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis has come out swinging against de Blasio, taking him to task on everything from reports that he takes naps in his office to his campaign practices in the 2013 mayoral race. Independent Richard 'Bo' Dietl, a former NYPD detective, has painted de Blasio as a corrupt politician who hands out favors to campaign donors.
Mike Tolkin and Sal Albanese, who ran against the mayor in the Democratic primary, will challenge him again, running under the Smart Cities and Reform parties, respectively.
Despite his rivals' criticisms, de Blasio had a 57-22 percent lead on Malliotakis in a poll released by Quinnipiac University back in late July, with 78 percent of voters polled saying they don’t know enough about the Republican to form an opinion on her candidacy.
Get to know more about the mayoral hopefuls and where they stand on key issues.
Bill de Blasio
Nicole Malliotakis
Richard 'Bo' Dietl
