Elsworth Reid, a Queens bouncer, beaten to death at Ozone Park bar, police say

Two men have been charged with manslaughter after a Queens bouncer was beaten to death early Saturday morning, police said.

Elsworth Reid, 43, a bouncer at Johnny’s Restaurant & Bar on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park, fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest after being punched by someone in a large group inside the bar around 1:15 a.m., police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Deonarine Deoraj, 31, and Harrydatt Nandalall, 48, both of Queens, later Saturday. They have been charged with manslaughter and gang assault.

Attorney information for Deoraj and Nandalall was not immediately available.