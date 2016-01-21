Ernesto Bailey pleads guilty to beating, burning cat to death in the Bronx

A man who admitted to beating and burning a stray cat to death in the Bronx is expected to be sentenced to a year in jail for the grisly killing, prosecutors say.

Ernesto Bailey, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty Wednesday, the Bronx district attorney’s office said. He had previously pleaded not guilty when he was indicted in September 2014.

On July 25, 2014, Bailey pushed the feline into a wall with a shopping cart, prosecutors say. He then covered it with a cloth, poured flammable liquid onto it and lit it on fire.

Bailey’s sentencing will be on Feb. 9, and Supreme Court Judge William Mogulescu is expected to sentence him to 1 year in jail, prosecutors say. The district attorney had hoped Bailey would be sentenced to 2 years.

Bailey has waived his right to appeal the decision. He must also register in an animal cruelty database.