Fabian Maliza charged in Joceline Romo’s murder: NYPD

She died from blunt force trauma to her head and compression of her neck.

A Queens man has been charged with murder in the death of his 19-year-old girlfriend, authorities said.

Fabian Maliza, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after Joceline Romo was found dead in her bed on New Year’s Day. Romo was the city’s first murder victim of 2016, cops said.

Romo was found lying face down on the bed inside her Woodhaven home on 86th Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said.

Romo’s death was ruled a homicide the next day after the city’s medical examiner found evidence of blunt force trauma to her head and compression of her neck.

Maliza has not yet been arraigned. Attorney information was not immediately available.