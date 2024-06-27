Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

Lower Manhattan

Fake cop in Lower Manhattan wanted for pepper-spray attack on commuter at subway station

By Posted on
A fake cop harassed riders and attacked one with pepper spray at the Whitehall Street station in Lower Manhattan on June 23, 2024.
Photos courtesy of NYPD

Police are searching for a fake cop in Lower Manhattan who used a phony detective shield to falsely arrest tourists and pepper-spray them inside a subway station over the weekend.

The NYPD said the attack occurred at about 7:35 p.m. on June 23 at the Whitehall Street station on the R/W line.

According to law enforcement sources, the phony cop, who wore a detective shield numbered 694 around his neck, attempted to harass riders on the platform, and attempted to stop straphangers from entering the station.

Police sources say that the particular detective shield number is not active. Cops are investigating how he obtained it.

During the episode, authorities said, the bogus detective attempted to arrest a 46-year-old man. When the confused commuter looked to flee the scene, the counterfeit cop doused him with pepper spray.

Cops say the bogus detective, who had the shield slung around his neck on a chain, was stopping straphangers from entering the station and even tried to falsely arrest a 46-year-old man. NYPD

The incident was later reported to real cops from the 1st Precinct and Transit District 2. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for burning and swelling of the face.

Law enforcement sources said the phony detective had fled the station by the time the real officers arrived. During an investigation, they captured images of the suspect wearing the bogus detective shield around his neck at the 8th Street-NYU station. 

Police described him as wearing ripped denim shorts, a black and yellow t-shirt, and a yellow hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

