Fast food workers plan international strike wages

Fast food workers flipping mad about low wages will again rally in New York Thursday as part of an international walkout in 150 cities in dozens of countries.

Striking protesters and their supporters will rally in support of New York State letting the city set its own minimum wage, a $15 an hour pay from fast-food chains, and unionizing fast-food workers.

The strike begins in the city at 6:30 a.m. at a McDonald’s on Fifth Avenue and 34th Street and at 11:30 a.m. at a Domino’s on West 40th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

New York City’s fast food workers will be striking in solidarity alongside fellow low-wage employees in Japan, Germany, Brazil and Denmark, among others.

Protests of the fast food industry started in November 2012 in NYC. Cities participating in the demonstration for the first time include Miami, Orlando and Philadelphia, according to reps for the organizer, Fast Food Forward.