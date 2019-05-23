A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the Upper East Side attack last weekend that left an off-duty firefighter with a concussion and broken teeth.

The teen, Damir Johnson, was with a group of six people, all 15 to 17 years old, that was harassing an elderly couple on Saturday just before 9:30 a.m. on East 86th Street, between Second and Third Avenues, police said. The 38-year-old off-duty firefighter saw them and tried to intervene on the couple's behalf, but the teen allegedly turned on him.

Johnson allegedly started punching him and pushed him to the ground, continuing the attack. The firefighter, who was not immediately identified, was later taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

"The victim, an @FDNY firefighter who acted as a good samaritan, continues to recover from serious injuries," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted on Thursday. "We thank him for his actions & wish him a swift recovery."

Johnson was charged with second-degree assault. Police said they are not looking to make any further arrests in the attack.