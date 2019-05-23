News Teen arrested in brutal assault of off-duty FDNY firefighter Damir Johnson, 17, attacked a Good Samaritan who was defending an elderly couple, police say. Damir Johnson, 17, was with a group of six people, all 15 to 17 years old, that was harassing an elderly couple on Saturday, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated May 23, 2019 3:15 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the Upper East Side attack last weekend that left an off-duty firefighter with a concussion and broken teeth. The teen, Damir Johnson, was with a group of six people, all 15 to 17 years old, that was harassing an elderly couple on Saturday just before 9:30 a.m. on East 86th Street, between Second and Third Avenues, police said. The 38-year-old off-duty firefighter saw them and tried to intervene on the couple's behalf, but the teen allegedly turned on him. Johnson allegedly started punching him and pushed him to the ground, continuing the attack. The firefighter, who was not immediately identified, was later taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries. "The victim, an @FDNY firefighter who acted as a good samaritan, continues to recover from serious injuries," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted on Thursday. "We thank him for his actions & wish him a swift recovery." Johnson was charged with second-degree assault. Police said they are not looking to make any further arrests in the attack. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.