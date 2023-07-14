Quantcast
Manhattan

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann worked in NYC as professional architect

Rex Heuermann, 59, allegedly killed several young women over the course of more than a decade in Gilgo beach.
Rex Heuermann, 59, allegedly killed several young women over the course of more than a decade.
Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department

Rex Heuermann, the suspect arrested in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island, has a long history as an architect in New York City. 

Law enforcement officials on Long Island say Heuermann, 59, allegedly killed several young women over the course of more than a decade in a case that repeatedly stumped law enforcement for years.

Police said he was taken into custody Thursday at his Midtown office, located at 385 Fifth Ave. — just two blocks north of the Empire State Building.

By day, Heuermann was the founder of RH Consultants & Associates, Inc., which was incorporated in 1994, according to the company’s website

“Throughout the years, Rex Heuermann has provided services to other city agencies, not for profit agencies, builders, developers and individual owners of buildings in regard to ADA, NYC and NY State Codes as well as Zoning Consultation,” the site reads. 

But away from the office, prosecutors allege that he acted as a monstrous murderer — claiming the lives of numerous young women and turning the desolate, otherwise picturesque Gilgo Beach shores into a graveyard. 

The news of his arrest was first reported by News 12 Long Island

Rex Heuermann's office at 385 Fifth Ave. in Midtown
The entrance to 385 Fifth Ave. in Midtown, where Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann was arrested on July 13, 2023.Photo via Google Maps

Among the many projects within New York City which Heuermann’s company had helped build for includes the Soho building that houses the largest Target outpost in the five boroughs at 600 Broadway, as well as Foot Locker’s newest storefront in the Bronx, located at 30 E. 170th St. near Yankee Stadium. 

The most recent project completed by Heuermann’s firm was on a building at 584 Driggs Ave. in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, which received a certificate of occupancy from the city after the company did major renovations to the four-story mixed-use structure 15 days ago. 

Prior to that, Heuermann had filed permits to begin renovations on a building at 115 Willow St. in Brooklyn Heights, according to the data-tracking site Market Proof.

Among his professional clients were Catholic Charities, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, American Airlines and other major tenants at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to his website. 

The professional architect lived in Massapequa Park, near where many of the Gilgo Beach murders took place, and just a short distance from where the first human remains connected to his alleged string of killings were found more than a decade ago.

FILE – A Suffolk County police officer and dog search for human remains in the Gilgo Beach area on New York’s Long Island, on March 29, 2011. A suspect was taken into custody on Long Island Thursday, July 13, 2023, in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

