FDNY investigates fallen beams from crane near Javits Center

The FDNY investigated a report of fallen beams from a crane near the Jacob Javits Center. Photo Credit: Schtick A Pole In It

A pair of steel beams came tumbling down from a crane at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Tuesday morning, officials said, halting traffic in the area for much of the day.

The crane was hoisting one of the beams when the load knocked over a second beam, sending them both hurtling toward the ground just after 9:45 a.m., according to the FDNY and the city’s Department of Buildings. They landed on a sidewalk shed and no one was injured.

Contractors at the Javits Center site will use a second crane to remove the beams from that sidewalk shed, according to the DOB.

The West Side Highway was closed from 34th Street to 42nd Street for most of the day, according to the city Office of Emergency Management. The southbound lanes of the highway reopened around 6:45 p.m. and the northbound lanes reopened around 10:40 p.m.