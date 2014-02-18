February marks second snowiest in NYC history

Tuesday morning’s snowfall officially made this month the second snowiest February recorded in New York City. The National Weather Service …

The National Weather Service said 28.8 inches of snow has been recorded in Central Park this month, beating 27.9 inches during February 1934. The record for the snowiest February was set in 2010, which saw 36.9 inches of snow.

“We’re already good for second, if we just got no more snow the rest of the month,” said Joey Picca, a National Weather Service meteorologist. But that is no guarantee, Picca added.

While no snowfall is being predicted, there will be a return to cold temperatures next week after a spate of warm weather.

“We can’t really say that we’re done just yet, unfortunately,” Picca said.