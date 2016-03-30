Fernando Estrella charged with smuggling heroin in his butt in Vermont, police say

Three large bags equaling more than 1,400 bags of heroin were found, police said.

A Bronx man was arrested for smuggling condom-wrapped heroin in his butt in Vermont on Tuesday, police there said.

Fernando Estrella, 41, was initially pulled over in his Chrysler minivan just after midnight for motor vehicle violations. But when police went to talk to him, a K9 officer sniffed out the scent of drugs, cops said.

The drugs were not found inside the car, police said, so Estrella was brought to a hospital for a body cavity search.

Three large bags equaling more than 1,400 bags of heroin were found inside his butt, police said.

Estrella was charged with heroin possession, heroin trafficking, heroin inportation, and a violation of the conditions of his release for a November 2015 cocaine arrest.

He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail, police said.

An attorney for Estrella could not be reached for comment.