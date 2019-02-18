LATEST PAPER
Fetus found under tree in Brooklyn, police say

The 20-week-old fetus was at the corner of Linden Boulevard and Bradford Avenue, police said.

Police said they found a fetus under a

Police said they found a fetus under a tree in Brooklyn on Monday morning. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Police are investigating after finding a fetus under a tree in Brooklyn on Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who found the fetus under a tree at the corner of Linden Boulevard and Bradford Avenue in East New York at about 7 a.m., police said.

The fetus was about 20 weeks old, they said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

With reporting by Alison Fox.

