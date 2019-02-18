News Fetus found under tree in Brooklyn, police say The 20-week-old fetus was at the corner of Linden Boulevard and Bradford Avenue, police said. Police said they found a fetus under a tree in Brooklyn on Monday morning. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated February 18, 2019 11:45 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are investigating after finding a fetus under a tree in Brooklyn on Monday morning, according to the NYPD. Officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who found the fetus under a tree at the corner of Linden Boulevard and Bradford Avenue in East New York at about 7 a.m., police said. The fetus was about 20 weeks old, they said. The investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD. With reporting by Alison Fox. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.