Fight outside ‘Mob Wives’ star ‘Big Ang’s’ Staten Island bar results in arrest

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for the alleged fight that left one man dead outside the Staten Island bar owned by “Mob Wives” star Angela “Big Ang” Raiola, police said.

Stephan Fasano, who lives in Midland Beach, allegedly punched 46-year-old Abdou Cisse in front of the Drunken Monkey on Foster Avenue at about 3:40 Sunday morning. Police said Cisse was trying to break up a fight that had broken out there, about 20 minutes before the bar closed.

Fasano’s hit allegedly caused Cisse to stumble backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

The jungle-inspired bar was opened in 2007 by Raiola and her cousin, according to the website. Raiola, known for her big personality and even bigger curves, bartends there.

Fasano was charged with second degree manslaughter, recklessly causing the death of a person and assault in the third degree, police said. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.