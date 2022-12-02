Firefighters rescued a semi-conscious man and two pitbull puppies from an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

At just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 FDNY units responded to the fire at 340 Georgia Avenue in East New York. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the fourth-floor apartment.

A man was found in the apartment and was guided down an aerial ladder to escape the smoke by breaking several windows. Firefighters found the two pups in the apartment unconscious. The dogs were passed over to FDNY paramedics, who performed CPR and were able to revive the dogs.

The fire was placed under control at 2:48 p.m. A pair of police officers suffered smoke inhalation while attempting to aid in the rescue.

The FDNY is probing the cause of the fire as lithium batteries from an electrical bike.