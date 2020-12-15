Firefighters battle blaze in three-story home in Queens | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A house fire broke out in a two-and-a-half-story brick home in Bayside Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 220-04 43rd Ave., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, around 10:35 a.m., according to the FDNY. First arriving units were met with heavy black and gray smoke venting from the first floor of the home. In total, 106 FDNY personnel arrived to the scene.

Heavy clutter on the first and second floor of the building hampered the first responders as they tried to get water hoses through the house.

The blaze, which eventually reached the attic and roof, was put under control a little after noon on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

Two firefighters were received minor injuries but were evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.