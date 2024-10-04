Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Mayor Eric Adams’ second in command, is expected to become the latest high-ranking administration official to step down in the wake of Hizzoner’s indictment on federal corruption charges, according to multiple published reports on Friday.

Wright, whose likely exit was first reported by the New York Post, could resign as soon as Friday night. City Hall did not respond to amNewYork Metro’s requests for comment by publication time.

Adams, while speaking to reporters earlier Friday, declined to directly address whether Wright was imminently stepping down.

“As the announcements come up, we’re going to let the city and everyone else know who are the people that are coming in,” he said.

Wright would be the sixth top Adams aide to resign since the flurry of federal activity around City Hall began early last month, which culminated in the mayor’s indictment on Sept. 26. She has served in the role since the start of 2023.

Her likely departure comes just two days after City Hall announced her husband, Schools Chancellor David Banks, will be leaving his post two months earlier than he originally planned — a move he says was at the mayor’s behest. City Hall senior adviser Tim Pearson also resigned this week.

Wright appears to be the latest casualty as Adams looks to clean house of his top staffers who are under federal investigation, reportedly at the urging of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove him from office. Wright and Banks were among a slew of high-ranking administration officials who had their homes searched and electronics seized by federal authorities last month.

However, Wright would not be leaving the administration on good terms, according to the Post report. She is reportedly miffed about Adams pushing her husband out earlier than originally planned.

Politico reported that Wright is likely to be ousted by Adams because he does not see her as the effective manager he needs for showing that city government is continuing to function as usual while he fights the charges against him.

The report also indicated that those being considered to replace Wright include Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce Maria Torres-Springer, Adams’ Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack and Anthony Shorris — who previously held the position under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As first deputy mayor, Wright has overseen the city’s budget, technology and efficiency offices. Prior to being appointed first deputy, Wright was Deputy Mayor for Strategic Iniatives and before joining the administration she led the nonprofit United Way of New York City.

Adams was indicted a little over a week ago on federal charges including conspiracy, bribery, soliciting foreign campaign donations and wire fraud. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges last week.

The mayor stands accused of soliciting and taking bribes from Turkish nationals in the form of unreported gifts and illegal foreign campaign contributions. In return, prosecutors allege, he pushed the FDNY to approve a Turkish consulate building that had failed necessary fire safety inspections.