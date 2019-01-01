NYC’s first homicide of 2019 happened in the early hours of Jan. 1: NYPD

The 29-year-old victim was found, shot, in a Brooklyn apartment hallway, the NYPD said.

The first homicide of 2019 occurred in an apartment building on Stanley Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, on Jan. 1, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: NYC Parks

NYC saw its first homicide of 2019, hours after the city released a report detailing a dip in year-over-year violent crimes.

A 29-year-old man was found by police around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in a fifth floor hallway of an apartment building in East New York, Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The unidentified victim had multiple gunshot wounds in his torso, police said. Unconscious, he was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he pronounced dead.

The incident occurred in a NYCHA development, the Pink Houses.

A preliminary report released late Monday evening by the NYPD showed that the city was looking at a downturn in violent crimes, including shootings. In 2017, 787 shootings were recorded, versus 2018’s 753. Homicides totaled 289, compared with 292 in 2017, a record, although two incidents could still be added to the final 2018 total.

No arrests have been made in Tuesday’s shooting, the NYPD said, and the investigation is ongoing.

With Anthony M. DeStefano