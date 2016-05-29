Fleet Week NYC activities: Free things to do

Here are just a few drops in the ocean of free-to-the-public activities.

Fleet Week kicked off in New York City on Wednesday, May 25.

Here are just a few drops in the ocean of free-to-the-public activities happening this week.

For a full roster of Fleet Week events, check out www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

Friday:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea exhibits showcase Navy initiatives in environmental stewardship and energy conservation. “Stewie” the Navy’s environmental mascot (a giant green plush sea turtle) will be on board for photo ops, Pier 88S in Manhattan and Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Noon – 1 p.m.: Coast Grill Silent Drill Team performance at Times Square’s Military Island.

2 p.m.: Joint re-enlistment promotions ceremony at National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, 180 Greenwich St.

5 p.m.: Navy Band Concert/Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill Team performance at Military Island, Times Square

Saturday:

6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Military Day at Battery Park kicks off with boot camp exercises at 6:30 a.m., followed by military displays and demonstrations.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Aviation and personnel displays and military band performances at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, Nassau Co..

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: VFW Post #5195 throws a street party at 32 Van Brunt St., Red Hook with a wreath laying ceremony in honor of Memorial Day.

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Free U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration at USS the Sullivans’ Pier, Staten Island. A mannequin, a rescue swimmer and a helicopter: You figure it out.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Annual Remembrance Day ceremony honoring the contributions of women in war time. Lake Cemetery, Forrest Ave. & Willowbrook Rd., Staten Island.

2 p.m.: Concert by U.S. Fleet Forces Brass Band, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, 102 Fuhrman St.

Sunday:

9 a.m.: Greenpoint Veterans Memorial Day parade, 519 Leonard St., hosted by American Legion Post #1771

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs,” and the U.S. Coast Guard and performances by military drill teams and bands at Liberty State Park, Jersey City.

Noon: Community Music Festival with local and military bands at Flagship Brewery, 40 Minthorne St., Tompkinsville, Staten Island

Monday, Memorial Day:

10 a.m.: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Day Observance at Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Dr. and W. 89th St. This year’s remembrance commemorates the 40th anniversary of the death of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz.