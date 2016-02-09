Flooding in Ozone Park, Howard Beach and more Queens areas continues

Flooding affected several Queens neighborhoods on Tuesday, the second day in a row residents experienced unusually high waters, authorities said.

The water started rising at about 7 a.m. and started receding by 11 a.m., a spokesman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said. The neighborhoods affected included Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Rosedale, and Broad Channel.

High tide in Jamaica Bay was about 2 1/4 feet above average, and about 2 feet above average in the Rockaway Inlet, which was caused by a combination of the new moon, the spring tide, and the storm surge.

It was the second day of flooding in the area. On Monday the streets filled with water about 3 feet above average before it receded, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

While the tides surprised many on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for Tuesday morning in Queens and Brooklyn, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office said.

She said the Office of Emergency Management deployed resources to the area, and the crews from Department of Environmental Protection were sent out to “catch basin issues.”

The Department of Sanitation is also salting flooded roads to prevent icing conditions, she said.

On Monday, Peter J. Mahon posted photos on the West 12th Road Block Association website showing a fire hydrant almost completely submerged in the murky water, and cars under a couple feet of water. Residents stood on their porches looking out on the street, which looked like a small river.

Rockaway, Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, Randall Manor in Staten Island, and the FDR Drive near 86th Street were also flooded on Tuesday as a result of the same high tides, according to the Office of Emergency Management.