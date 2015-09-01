Food Bank kicks off monthlong campaign to fight hunger in city

The campaign calls on New Yorkers to “Go Orange to End Hunger.”

The Food Bank for New York City kicked off its monthlong campaign Tuesday to raise awareness over the growing hunger problem gripping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

The 10th annual “Go Orange to End Hunger” campaign encourages residents and organizations to donate more food, time and money to the pool through social media, charity events and other initiatives. About one in five New Yorkers use the Food Bank’s services, including 400,000 children, according to Silvia Davi, Food Bank’s chief marketing and communications officer

She said even though the economy has been rebounding, families in all five boroughs are still struggling to get meals on the table and there aren’t enough pantries to help out.

“Our approach is to provide them with emergency needs, and also take them out of the crisis situation,” Davi said.

New Yorkers can log onto www.foodbanknyc.org/GoOrange to sign up for virtual food drives, and raise money either individually or as a group. Companies can also encourage their employers to match a donation or suggest a “Food 2 Go” food repack service at their offices.

“[They] are great team building exercises and easy ways for New Yorkers to get involved employees,” Davi said.

There are a couple of major events during the month campaign, including a mobile kitchen tour. The food truck, sponsored by Barilla, will make daily stops in Manhattan, Queens, Bronx and Brooklyn from Sept. 8-11 and provide free lunches.

The ‘Official’ Go Orange Awareness Day is Thursday, Sept. 17, and the Food bank will push New Yorkers to spread the word by wearing orange or using the hashtag #goorangenyc.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who is a Food Bank ambassador, will light the Empire State Building orange that day.

Davi said the awareness campaigns have been successful and made a difference for the hungry.

“We have a number of programs and different ways people can engage with us this month and throughout the year,” she said.