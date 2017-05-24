Free sunscreen at NYC beaches this summer

Don’t worry about packing sunscreen in your beach bag this year — the city’s got you covered.New York City’s parks …

New York City will install 67 free sunscreen dispensers across all city beaches on May 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Comedy Central / Matt Peyton

New York City’s parks department and City Comptroller Scott Stringer announced that 67 free sunscreen dispensers will be installed Saturday at city beaches as part of a two-year pilot program. The initiative aims to curb the growing number of skin cancer treatments among New Yorkers, which grew 40% between 2006 and 2011, according to Stringer.

“It’s smart public policy that will boost quality of life,” he said.

Bright Guard and the nonprofit group IMPACT Melanoma donated the dispensers.