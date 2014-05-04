Full E, F service expected for rush hour as broken track gets investigated

The F train cars that derailed Friday in Queens, injuring 19, were removed over the weekend weekend, allowing crews to …

The F train cars that derailed Friday in Queens, injuring 19, were removed over the weekend weekend, allowing crews to repair the damaged track with the goal of having full service to the F and E lines by today’s morning rush at 5 a.m., the MTA said Sunday.

The trains were removed yesterday, and E and F trains were running local beginning at 7 a.m.

“The challenge here was getting a derailed train out of the way,” said MTA spokesman Adam Lisberg. Investigators are looking into a fractured rail at the site that was manufactured in November and installed two months before the derailment, the agency said.

“At this point it becomes a scientific investigation to look at everything that happened to that rail in the weeks since it was installed and also look at everything about the train car that went over it,” Lisberg said.The eight-car train derailed in Woodside, near the 65th Street station. The middle six train cars left the tracks but the train did not fall over. About 1,000 people were evacuated and 19 hurt.

The derailed train cars were taken to Jamaica rail yard, where they will be examined, a MTA spokesperson said.