Garbage truck runs over, kills woman in Manhattan, NYPD says

The 60-year-old woman was struck while crossing West Eighth Street, according to authorities.

A woman was run over and killed by a private garbage truck in Greenwich Village Tuesday night, police said.

The 60-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was crossing West Eighth Street when she was run over by the truck traveling east on Greenwich Avenue at about 11:40 p.m., cops said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with severe head trauma and pronounced dead, according to police.

The truck was an M&M Sanitation Corp. vehicle, a law enforcement source said. The company operates out of Newark, New Jersey.

The 46-year-old male driver of the truck stayed at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

M&M Sanitation Corp. could not immediately be reached for comment.