Funnyman George Carlin now has a street named after him in the Morningside Heights neighborhood where he grew up.

A section of West 121st Street between Morningside Drive and Amsterdam Avenue was renamed “George Carlin Way,” where a group of celebrities, comedians relatives and fans gathered on Wednesday for a special ceremony.

Carlin, who died in 2008, grew up on the block and attended Corpus Christi School, which is also on West 121st Street and had also long opposed the renaming.