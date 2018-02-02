Giants, Jets fans dreading thought of rival winning Super Bowl LII

Whether the Patriots or Eagles win, at least one of them loses, New Yorkers say.

There’s nothing super about Super Bowl LII for Giants and Jets fans.

Instead of cheering for their favorite hometown heroes or at least enjoying an American tradition, fans of local New York teams are stuck watching their greatest rivals — the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles — bask in the Super Bowl limelight.

“One team will have to lose and that will make me happy,” said Greg Ostrowski, a Giants fan from Brooklyn Heights.

“The Eagles I dislike because of the fan base,” said Ostrowski, 58. “The Patriots, the same. I’m a big Yankee fan and I can’t stand the Red Sox. I’ll take solace in the fact that one of these teams lost.”

James McClelland of Middle Village, a lifelong Jets and Mets fan, said grudgingly that rooting for a Philadelphia team is the lesser of the two evils.

“The last thing I want to see is Tom Brady lifting another Vince Lombardi Trophy over his head,” said McClelland, 49. “I’ll watch but if it’s a Patriots blowout, I’ll switch to ‘The Real Wives of Atlanta.’ ”

Maggie Gray, one of the hosts of WFAN’s afternoon drive, said this year’s Super Bowl is “a big headache for New York fans.”

Giants fans don’t want to see their rivals join them as a team to take down the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

As far as Gang Green?

“It’s painful but Jets fans should be rooting for the Eagles at this point,” Gray said.

She said most Jets and Giants fans are probably just trying to tune out all the pre-Super Bowl hype.

“As much as I dislike the Eagles, I love Philly,” said Peter Fu, 45, a Giants fan. “The Eagles fans are kind of harsh, but they deserve a win.”

While the St. George resident said he respects the Patriots for their numerous Super Bowl wins, he added, “I think it’s Philly’s time and the Patriots need to ride off into the sunset.”

Raphael Ojeda, a 33-year-old Giants fan from Fort Greene said he is also reluctantly backing the Eagles on Sunday.

“I hate to root for them but I dislike the Patriots more,” he said. “I don’t like Tom Brady, I don’t like their coach. Any opportunity to see them lose, I feel happy.”

Rosemary Chase, 50, is one Giants fan who has no problem cheering for the Eagles.

“The Patriots always win,” said the Midtown West resident. “I kind of like Philadelphia.”

Chase said rooting for a rival team is like switching parties during an election.

“It’s like being a registered Democrat but voting for a Republican,” she said. “You just kind of think about the individual person or team.”