Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs for picks: Report

The Giants have traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for third-round and sixth-round picks.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the trade to reporters Thursday afternoon at the team’s practice facility in East Rutherford. The head coach made the announcement after he had informed the now-ex-Giants receiver.

“We just thought it was best for the team,” Daboll told reporters on Thursday, according to Newsday. “We wish Kadarius well. I’m not going to get into details or anything like that but this is the decision we made.”

The move comes less than a week before the NFL trade deadline and could be a precursor to another move to help bolster an area of need like their wide receiver group. The deal ends a rather disappointing tenure for Toney in New York that saw him hindered by injuries since being drafted 20th overall in 2021.

Jordan Schultz of The Score was first to report the news before other outlets confirmed the reporting.

Toney has missed 12 of 24 games during his short NFL career and has 41 receptions for 420 yards and no touchdowns. He has been hampered by bad hamstrings in both his legs and has had just two catches this year and tweaked his hamstring during the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The latest issues with his hamstring started to flair up earlier this month from what he admitted last week may have been him returning too quickly. Toney had remained confident that once he returned to the field that he would be able to perform at a level that everyone had been expecting.

“I mean when I step back out there I feel like I’m going to be who I originally was,” Toney said last week. “At the end of the day me doing this right now. Me getting my body right, that’s really not going to take from who I am, what I do. This and that. I don’t really know. In other words, I’m good.”

In the end, the Giants didn’t seem to see things the same way and appeared ready to move on and try to clear some cap space. Toney had a $3 million cap hit for the Giants, according to Spotrac, and with the deadline approaching next Tuesday it could allow general manager Joe Schoen to bring in some help for potentially playoff-bound Giants.