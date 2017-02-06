Girl beaten up, robbed by teen boys at Crown Heights subway station, NYPD says

The girl was attacked at the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue subway station, cops said.

A 16-year-old girl was attacked inside the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue subway station on Feb. 5, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A 16-year-old girl was pushed onto subway tracks, beaten up and robbed by a group of teenage boys in Crown Heights on Sunday, police said.

The girl was approached by a group of 10 to 15 teenage boys, who pushed her onto the tracks from the southbound platform at the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue station at about 8 p.m., cops said. Two of the boys then jumped down, beat her up and stole $20, her jacket and her school ID, cops said.

The suspects were known to the victim, they said.

The girl was taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.