LATEST PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
News

5-year-old girl dead after fence falls on her in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A 5-year-old girl in Brooklyn died after a

A 5-year-old girl in Brooklyn died after a piece of a fence fell on her Thursday night, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A 5-year-old Brooklyn girl died after being hit by pieces of decorative fencing outside a home in Bushwick Thursday night, police said. 

The girl, identified as Alysson Pinto-Chaumana, was walking with her mom on Harman Street, between Wyckoff and St. Nicholas avenues, at about 9 p.m. when she pulled on a decorative fence outside one of the homes, cops said. 

Parts of the heavy fence came off and struck the girl, knocking her to the ground, where she hit her head, according to police. 

Pinto-Chaumana’s mom flagged down a passing ambulance, which took her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The investigation was ongoing. 

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on March 15, 7 fast facts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hundreds of bicycle riders joined a caravan from Grieving New Yorkers ride and rally in memory of cyclist Jose Alzorriz
The GoTopless Day Parade on Sunday brought out New Yorkers celebrate right to bare breasts on GoTopless Day
The NYPD and Eric Garner's family on Thursday Reaction to police supervisor losing 20 vacation days over Garner death
Lawyers with Jeff Anderson & Associates, who are 7 sex abuse suits filed against Boy Scouts in NYC
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo launched a statewide survey Check out NY state's potential license plates