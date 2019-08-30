News 5-year-old girl dead after fence falls on her in Brooklyn, NYPD says A 5-year-old girl in Brooklyn died after a piece of a fence fell on her Thursday night, police said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 30, 2019 10:17 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 5-year-old Brooklyn girl died after being hit by pieces of decorative fencing outside a home in Bushwick Thursday night, police said. The girl, identified as Alysson Pinto-Chaumana, was walking with her mom on Harman Street, between Wyckoff and St. Nicholas avenues, at about 9 p.m. when she pulled on a decorative fence outside one of the homes, cops said. Parts of the heavy fence came off and struck the girl, knocking her to the ground, where she hit her head, according to police. Pinto-Chaumana’s mom flagged down a passing ambulance, which took her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.