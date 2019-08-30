A 5-year-old Brooklyn girl died after being hit by pieces of decorative fencing outside a home in Bushwick Thursday night, police said.

The girl, identified as Alysson Pinto-Chaumana, was walking with her mom on Harman Street, between Wyckoff and St. Nicholas avenues, at about 9 p.m. when she pulled on a decorative fence outside one of the homes, cops said.

Parts of the heavy fence came off and struck the girl, knocking her to the ground, where she hit her head, according to police.

Pinto-Chaumana’s mom flagged down a passing ambulance, which took her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation was ongoing.