LATEST PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
News

Giuliani involved in crash with pedicab in midtown, NYPD says

No one was injured in the accident and no summonses were issued, police said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was headed to a luncheon when a pedicab collided with the passenger door of his car in midtown on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Rudy Giuliani was involved in an accident with a pedicab in midtown on Thursday, police said.

The former New York City mayor and current lawyer to President Donald Trump was on his way to a luncheon when he exited the passenger seat of a car at about 1:50 p.m., police said.

As he opened the door on Eighth Avenue, near 49th Street, a pedicab, driven by a 34-year-old man, collided with the door.

No one was injured as a result of the accident and no summonses or arrests were issued, police said.

Giuliani was hired by Trump last month as part of his personal legal team.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

Katie Holmes rode the subway home from her Celebs spotted riding the rails
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'