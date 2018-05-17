Rudy Giuliani was involved in an accident with a pedicab in midtown on Thursday, police said.

The former New York City mayor and current lawyer to President Donald Trump was on his way to a luncheon when he exited the passenger seat of a car at about 1:50 p.m., police said.

As he opened the door on Eighth Avenue, near 49th Street, a pedicab, driven by a 34-year-old man, collided with the door.

No one was injured as a result of the accident and no summonses or arrests were issued, police said.

Giuliani was hired by Trump last month as part of his personal legal team.