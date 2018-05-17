News Giuliani involved in crash with pedicab in midtown, NYPD says No one was injured in the accident and no summonses were issued, police said. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was headed to a luncheon when a pedicab collided with the passenger door of his car in midtown on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated May 17, 2018 4:48 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Rudy Giuliani was involved in an accident with a pedicab in midtown on Thursday, police said. The former New York City mayor and current lawyer to President Donald Trump was on his way to a luncheon when he exited the passenger seat of a car at about 1:50 p.m., police said. As he opened the door on Eighth Avenue, near 49th Street, a pedicab, driven by a 34-year-old man, collided with the door. No one was injured as a result of the accident and no summonses or arrests were issued, police said. Giuliani was hired by Trump last month as part of his personal legal team. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.