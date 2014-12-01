GivingTuesday: Some ways for you to participate

The movement’s aim is to encourage generosity and charity.

The third annual #GivingTuesday, which is held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, serves as a global day dedicated to generosity.

The movement’s aim is to encourage generosity and charity through volunteering and giving to non-profit organizations.

Here are some ways you can participate in #GivingTuesday.

– 92nd Street Y is spearheading a host of events, including a concert/webcast of “Maximus Musicus” at 11:20 a.m., a Knit-A-Thon, a blood drive and more. 92y.org

– Share a memory on social media with the hashtag #GiveAMemory and Blinkbuggy, a digital photo album app and website, will donate $1 to Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization which helps families under financial strain with items such as baby equipment and related services. blinkbuggy.com

– Enough is Enough (internetsafety101.org) is trying to raise $20,000 to protect children from online dangers. You can make a tax deductible donation to the organization or shop at smile.amazon.com, where a portion of your purchase price will be donated.

– To financially assist parents buying holiday gifts for their kids, The Center Against Domestic Violence is collecting donations for gift cards, which will be passed on to the survivors of domestic abuse in their care. cadvny.org