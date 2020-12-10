Glenn Howerton is unpredictable in 'Archenemy' — just like he planned | amNewYork

For this role, Howerton gets to exercise different creative muscles and steers away from his comedic characters. The outcome is vastly entertaining, and you get to see him play with the idea volatility that can’t be fit into one box— which he said was the most fun part of getting to step into a villain’s shoes. Howerton spoke with Metro to discuss more about what went into making “Archenemy.”

What was it about this role that intrigued you?

There were a few things — I had a relationship with the company behind the movie, SpectreVision. I’ve known those guys for a while and I just think [they’re] brilliant, I love what they do and I’m a huge, huge fan of their movies, so that was number one. That in and of itself is great and then they sent Adam Egypt Mortimer’s film he made before “Archenemy,” which was “Daniel Isn’t Real.” That movie had not come out yet but they sent me an advanced copy of it so I could watch it and I was absolutely blown away. Obviously I really enjoyed the script too, but even more than that was just the opportunity work with SpectreVision and the opportunity to work with Adam—and of course the opportunity to play something dramatic, which is something I haven’t done.

How would you describe your character? Did you do anything specific to get into that villain mindset?

I think for me, the main thing was making sure that I take great pleasure in keeping whoever I’m in the room with on slippery grounds. I think that for me was part of the fun because for the character — that is how he sort of achieves power is by being somewhat erratic. [He is] constantly switching gears from being jovial and funny to being like genuinely scary and menacing. It’s that unpredictability that I think makes some people pretty scary.

That was something that I was really trying to play with a lot, just being unpredictable as a person to the characters in the room. But I definitely worked a lot more on this and I spent a lot more time on this. It’s something you take for granite on a TV show — you know the character inside and out when you’ve been playing him for years and years and years. I’ve made that mistake before where I showed up to set and I’m like oh I’ll just show up like I do on “Sunny” and I’ll just do it. That actually happened to me on the first day of “The Mindy Project,” I thought oh it’s comedy I’ll just show up and be funny and do funny s*** like I normally do. All of the sudden they started improvising and I couldn’t improvise. I was like oh my God, I never had a problem improvising before why can’t I improvise right now? Luckily it was only that one scene that I was shooting that day.

I was driving home and I was thinking about it and I realized how I can’t improvise as a character if I don’t realize how the character thinks. If I don’t know what makes him tick, if I don’t know what pushes his buttons, if I don’t know the ins and outs of who this guy is and what he wants, then I don’t know when he’s not getting it and I don’t know what he’s fighting for. Figuring all of that stuff out and knowing all of that stuff inside and out for The Manager was a particularly important process for me.

What was the most fun part about playing a villain for you? On “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” your character Dennis can be being considered somewhat of a villain character for comedy, but with The Manager you are a full-fledged villain for drama.

For me personally, and I don’t want to influence too much how the audience perceives Dennis, but I actually see Dennis as somewhat harmless. I think he’s like a lot of bluster and a lot of narcissism and a lot of like anger—but I don’t think he’s actually menacing. Whereas The Manager, oh, that was a big challenge for me. You got to be able to watch the movie and think this is a formidable foe for a 6-foot-4, 200 pound Joe Manganiello. The audience has to believe that this guy makes other bad guys scared. That’s a big difference, I think on “Sunny” you have to watch Dennis and kind of go, ‘That’s just Dennis he’s really harmless.’ But then you have to be able to watch The Manager and go oh s*** this guy will kill you.