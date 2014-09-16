Greenpoint burglar breaks into several apartments in one day

A baseball cap-wearing man broke into two apartment buildings in broad daylight, climbing down from the roof, in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The man, who is 30 to 40 years old, first climbed onto a roof near Eckford Street and went down the fire escape before entering four different apartments through unlocked windows, police said. He stole cash, jewelry and small electronics.

No one was home at the time, police said.

At about 2 p.m. he walked up to the roof of a building near the corner of Eckford Street and Nassau Avenue, police said. Again, he climbed down the fire escape and tried to break in to an apartment through a window.

But the man was stopped — the person living there was home and the suspect was forced to flee. He ran to an adjacent apartment, broke in to another apartment through an unlocked window and quickly ran down the staircase.

The man is described as 5-feet-7-inches and about 150 pounds, with tattoos along his left arm.