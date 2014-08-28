Sunset Park attack suspects sought: Police say they jumped men walking to their car

The suspects too personal property from their victims, police say.

Police are searching for 10 suspects who attacked a small group walking to their car earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The four men, 29 to 34 years old, were walking to their car in Sunset Park at about 4:20 a.m. on Sunday when the suspects jumped them, police said. They started kicking and punching the men repeatedly on the corner of Second Avenue and 46th Street, police said.

The suspects took a bunch of personal property, including $100 cash and an iPhone 5, before jumping into a black Nissan Maxima and speeding off.

The victims were taken to Lutheran Medical Center where they were treated and released, police said.

At least one of the suspects is a male in his mid to late 20s, with brown eyes and short black hair, police said.