Grumpy Cat, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Tinder win Webby awards

The 19th annual ceremony honors the work of those who promoted digital innovation. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences awarded Several companies, meme creators and actors Webbys with its panel of judges including Conan O’Brien, Tumblr founder David Karp, Arianna Huffington, YouTube star and video artist Freddie Wong, Internet inventor Vint Cerf, and Harvard Professor Susan P. Crawford.

Here are some of the big winners:

Webby for Breakout of the Year: Tinder, which has 50 million users.

Webby Best Actress: Ellie Kemper will be honored for her performance as the title character in the Netflix show “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Webby Special Achievement: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Patt Quinn who created the movement will receive a Special Achievement award creating the movement that raised more than $220 million in money to fight ALS.

Grumpy Cat won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award in the Best Animals Social category

The #LikeAGirl campaign won 11 awards including Viral Marketing, Online Commercials (Interactive Advertising & Media) Short Form, Viral (Online Film & Video), Best Use of Video, Corporate Communications (Social).