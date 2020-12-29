Gun-toting crooks shoot deli customer in Brooklyn robbery attempt: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who shot a deli customer during a robbery in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 9:47 p.m. on Dec. 16, two unknown men entered the 4 Seasons Deli, located at 335 Vernon Avenue, and approached a 27-year-old male customer. The first suspect pulled out a black firearm and demanded the customer’s property.

After a brief struggle, the suspect shot the firearm, striking the customer in his left hip. The first suspect fled the scene on foot while the second suspect fled in a silver or gray Chrysler 300, which was parked in front of the deli.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance video taken of the suspects:

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a full white mask, a black jacket and hoodie, white gloves, light colored blue jeans, black sneakers and in possession of a black firearm. The second suspect is described as a man with a slim build who was last seen wearing a black mask, a black jacket with a brown fur-rimmed hood, black pants with white stripe on each side and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.