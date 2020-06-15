Off-duty traffic agent arrested following domestic dispute in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was arrested on Sunday following a domestic dispute in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 11:01 p.m. on June 14, officers from the 79th Precinct arrested 23-year-old Darwin Brathwaite within the confines of the precinct.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Brathwaite had allegedly been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend and took her cellphone in the process. The NYPD could not confirm further details at this time.

Brathwaite was charged with robbery, grand larceny, menacing, harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.