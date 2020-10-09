Halloween charity event at Queens drive-in aims to build community

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Halloween themed charity event held at an Astoria diners drive-in movie theatre is collecting donations for the Food Bank of New York City, while screening retro horror films with a history rooted in Queens.

Tromaween, named for Troma Entertainment, the Queens-based production company founded by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz that gave the world B movie classics including the “Toxic Avenger” and “Redneck Zombies” is setting up camp in the Bel Aire drive-in for the month of October, giving horror fans a chance to see some beloved B films on a big screen while indoor theatres remain shuttered.

“It’s something for the neighborhood to gather together,” said organizer Doug Sakmann.

The screenings will be partnered with a massive food drive effort, wherein canned food donations for the Food Bank for New York City will be accepted 24 hours a day in the parking lot of the Bel-Aire.

“It’s the first I’ve ever heard of, a 24-hour food drive,” Sakmann said.

Movie-goers who donate food will be thanked with a discount on drinks thanks to a partnership with Pabst Blue Ribbon and Sailor Jerry Rum, or a Liquid Death Mountain Water as a sober alternative.

Screenings will feature Troma classics such as “Toxic Avenger” and “Sgt Kabukiman NYPD,” the full schedule is as follows.

Fri, Oct 9 – Troma Classics – 8 p.m. The Toxic Avenger, 10pm Sgt Kabukiman NYPD (featuring a sneak peak at the sequel ‘Kabukiman Returns’)

Sat, Oct 10 – 8 p.m. Terror Firmer, 10pm Return to Nuke Em High Vol. 1 Midnight Return to Nuke Em High Vol 2 with cast and crew in attendance

Thurs Oct 15 – 8 p.m. Mother’s Day, 10p Father’s Day

Thurs Oct 22 – 8 p.m. Cannibal the Musical, 10p Def by Temptation

Thurs Oct 29 – 8 p.m. Slashening: The Final Beginning with cast and crew in attendance, 10p Poultrygeist

Friday Oct 30 – 8 p.m. Tromeo & Juliet, 10p SECRET SCREENING

Tickets and information are available at belairediner.nyc