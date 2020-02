A fire that broke out Friday night at Mama’s Fried Chicken in Harlem left a family of six, including four children, displaced, the FDNY says.

The emergency call came in at 6:49 p.m. Friday, and it took 138 firefighters working until almost midnight to get the blaze on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at 155th Street under control, according to the FDNY.

Six firefighters and one city employee suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.