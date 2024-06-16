Harlem slashing leaves woman with deep laceration: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Harlem are investigating a slashing early on Sunday morning that left a woman with a deep wound.

According to authorities, the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was walking on West 133rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 4:40 a.m. on June 16 when an unknown man slashed her with a sharp object across the left cheek.

Law enforcement sources described the wound as a “deep” laceration. Police are still investigating what sparked the attack.

Following the attack, the male suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where she received several stitches for the wound.

