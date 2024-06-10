Lower East Side bowling alley stabbing: Three suspects sought for violent attack on man

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The victim of a vicious stabbing at a Lower East Side bowling alley early on Monday morning remains hospitalized as police work to find his attacker, authorities said.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at around 1:40 a.m. on June 10 inside the Gutter Bowling Alley located near the corner of Broome and Essex Streets.

Police reported that a 21-year-old man became engaged in a verbal dispute with at least three other men, who eventually pummeled the victim with a flurry of punches and kicks.

During the chaotic attack, law enforcement sources said, one of the assailants produced a sharp object and slashed him in the neck before fleeing the scene.

Cops say the victim, bleeding profusely from the neck and suffering a laceration to the head, apparently got into a vehicle and drove away from the scene before flagging down help. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, but his status was since upgraded to stable condition.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded to the incident. On Monday afternoon, detectives were still combing over the bowling alley and examining video footage as part of their investigation. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.