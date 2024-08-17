Lower East Side mugging suspect sought after caper interrupted by detective

The suspect behind a mugging on the Lower East Side on Aug. 11, 2024.

Police in Manhattan are looking for the suspect connected to a violent mugging on the Lower East Side earlier this month.

The NYPD released an image Friday night of the perpetrator who, working with a cohort, beat and robbed a 33-year-old man near the corner of Ludlow and Broome Streets at about 6:37 a.m. on Aug. 11.

According to law enforcement sources, an NYPD detective witnessed the attack and intervened, apprehending the cohort. The perpetrator, meanwhile, fled the location and was last seen running into the Delancey Street subway station.

The 33-year-old man, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries and was brought by EMS to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Cops described the at-large suspect as a man last seen wearing a black-and-white button-down shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.