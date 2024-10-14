Mom questioned after child found dead in Harlem; three children from location still missing, cops say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Harlem are questioning the mother of a 4-year-old boy found dead in their home on Sunday night in a mystery that also involves three other missing children, authorities said.

According to police sources, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious child inside a home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 144th Street at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Once the officers were inside the residence, they found the 4-year-old boy unresponsive and unconscious, with several marks on his body.

EMS rushed the tot to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The youngster’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation report that officers took the child’s mother into custody for questioning. Charges against her are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, law enforcement sources are searching for three other children said to live at the same location, but who were not there when police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.