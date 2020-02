He was arrested for allegedly pleasuring himself at the Woodside-61st Street 7-train station.

An MTA station attendant was allegedly caught with his hands down his pants early Wednesday, police said.

Harold Sisselman, 51, was arrested and charged with public lewdness while in the booth of the Woodside-61st Street station on the No. 7 line about 12:30 a.m., authorities said.

Sisselman, who had been with the MTA for 22 years, was suspended without pay, said MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz.

Sisselman was issued a desk appearance ticket and released, said a Queens DA spokesman.