The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating after a man attacked a woman, 57, on a Brooklyn subway platform, punching and stabbing her and calling her a racial slur, police and a witness said. The woman was recovering in the hospital on Monday, authorities said.

Ann Marie Washington had just stepped off the train at the Church Avenue station at 18th Street in Brooklyn on Friday evening when the suspect, a man in his 30s, walked up to her and started punching her before calling her a racial slur, police said.

Washington, a native of Trinidad, was on her way home from work at the time, according to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Police said Washington had initially appeared to suffer a laceration to her mouth and refused medical attention at the scene. Once she got home, however, she realized she had been stabbed, said Kezia Bernard-Nau, 29, who was on the train platform and exchanged numbers with Washington.

"She was just saying he ran up behind her and he started punching her in the face, punching her in the back. She was spitting out blood because she got punched in the face," she said. "She didn’t realize until she got home that she got stabbed. It was like a puncture wound. It was like a hole."

Bernard-Nau, who lives in both Flatbush and New Jersey, said Washington was stabbed in the shoulder and was "really out of it."

"When she woke up, she woke up in a pool of blood and her daughter was like, 'we have to go to the hospital,'" Bernard-Nau recalled, adding that Washington's lung had collapsed and she was taken into surgery for a tube to be put in.

Bernard-Nau said she visited Washington in the hospital on Sunday. "She's in pain. She’s just trying to recover, get to the point where she can breathe properly. It’s so messed up."

On Monday, Adams called on the MTA to release any images they have of the suspect, and called on the NYPD to arrest the man and charge him with a hate crime.

Adams is holding a news conference outside the Flatbush subway station, per a release, to "speak out in solidarity with the family of Washington, a mother of two."