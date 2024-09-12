Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hell’s Kitchen early Thursday morning, just two days after a similar shooting occurred in the West Side area.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was shot near 535 West 51 St. at around 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 12. Police, including officers from the Midtown North Precinct, which covers the Manhattan neighborhood, are still investigating but said the man was shot in the back.

Police sources said the victim walked himself into nearby Mount Sinai West Hospital seeking treatment for his injury. He is in stable condition, but authorities said he is being “uncooperative” in the investigation.

Meanwhile, police found two shell casings at the scene of the West Side shooting.

NYPD sources do not yet have information on the suspect(s) involved or a motive, but the investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar shooting in the area, when a 17-year-old was shot in the back on Tuesday at West 51st Street and 10th Avenue. The teen was brought to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was listed as stable.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.