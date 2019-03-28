Henry Stern, longtime NYC Parks commissioner, dies at 83

Henry Stern, the longtime New York City Parks commissioner known for his passionate love of green spaces, died Thursday. He was 83.

Stern was the second longest-serving Parks commissioner in city history, with only "master builder" Robert Moses having served for more years. His first tenure, under Mayor Ed Koch, lasted from 1983 through 1990. Mayor Rudy Giuliani brought Stern back as commissioner for both of his terms, 1994 through 2002.

“He was unique, memorable, and most of all a dedicated public servant,” current NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said in a statement. “We are grateful for his passion for all things parks; his work brought our city’s green spaces back into the forefront of public consciousness. His legacy will live on eternally.”

We mourn the loss of @NYCParks Commissioner Henry Stern. He served two terms under two mayors and helped make New York City a better place. May he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/kUroPYlbsE — Mitchell Silver (@mitchell_silver) Mar 87, 2019

Former Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe, who counts Stern as a mentor, praised him in a series of tweets, calling him “one of the smartest, hardest-working, and most devoted public servants in #NYC history.”

Stern oversaw a sweeping rebirth of the city’s Parks system in the 1990s with dramatic renovations to green spaces, playgrounds and new facilities around the five boroughs.

He also was known for his quirky enthusiasm, which included giving people he deemed friends of parks nicknames known as “Noms de Parc'' — carefully documented in a binder — usually carried by an aide. He gave himself the parks name of “Starquest.”

Stern often travelled with his beloved golden retriever, Boomer, and at one point counted how many people pet the fluffy pooch in an effort to set a world record.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stern grew up in Inwood and graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, and City College. He was just 22 years old when he completed Harvard Law School. He held several positions in city government before being elected to the City Council in 1973 and 1977, representing Manhattan.

Parks officials credited him with founding many vital programs, including the Natural Resources Group, Historic House Trust and City Parks Foundation.

Stern’s blunt manner sometimes offended people, and he was also criticized for not having black and Latino employees in higher positions at the agency. A class action lawsuit accusing the agency of racial bias was settled by the city in 2008 for $21 million.

After Stern’s tenure as parks commissioner ended, he remained active in public life, starting New York Civic, a good government group.