History Channel sign in Bronx will be taken down

Last month, the city approved permits to take down the sign.

The popular History Channel rooftop sign that greets drivers as they get off the Bronx side of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge will soon be a thing of the past.

The city approved permits to take down the sign, on top of 20 Bruckner Blvd., last month, according to Department of Building records. The sign, which measures 4,178 square feet according to records, has been up since around 2000 and will be replaced with other signage.

A representative for Interstate Outdoor Advertising, which will be handling the construction project, couldn’t provide more details about the future of the billboard. However, the community blog Welcome 2 the Bronx said the sign will come down on Jan. 18.

A&E Networks, the parent company for the History Channel, didn’t return requests for comment.