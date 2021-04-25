Hit-and-run leaves 77-year-old woman dead in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD report that a 77-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by a white BMW X5 on a crosswalk between Nostrand Avenue and Campus Road in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, leading to her death.

The incident occurred on April 24 at approximately 8:17 p.m. Responding to a 911 call, EMS transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced deceased with trauma to her body.

Police from the 70th Precinct determined that the woman was traveling northbound on Nostrand Avenue when struck by the BMW that was traveling southbound, also on Nostrand Avenue, and making a right turn to westbound Campus Road.

The vehicle fled the scene and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.