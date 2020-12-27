NYC SHOOTINGS: Two dead in Brooklyn and Bronx slayings, five others wounded in violence | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the suspects who pulled the trigger on two men and killed them in separate Saturday night slayings in Brooklyn and the Bronx, police reported.

Investigations are also underway into two other shootings in the boroughs between Saturday night and Sunday morning that left five people injured.

The first homicide occurred in Brooklyn at about 7:31 p.m. on Dec. 26, when 62-year-old Daniel Romulus was shot dead inside an apartment building on East 17th Street near Newkirk Avenue in Flatbush.

Officers from the 70th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the shooting, and found Romulus at the location with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS units brought him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have not yet established a possible motive for his murder, or a description of the suspect.

About two hours later, cops in the Bronx found a man fatally shot near an apartment building in Fordham Heights.

The murder happened at about 9:26 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the rear of the structure on East 183rd Street near Webster Avenue.

Officers from the 46th Precinct found the unconscious, unidentified man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced him dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Detectives are working to establish a description of the shooter, as well as a possible motive.

As for the non-fatal shootings, two people took bullets in the Bronx at about 7:51 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of White Plains Road and Britton Street in Allerton.

Members of the 49th Precinct found two men, ages 40 and 30, each with gunshot wounds to their right legs.

The preliminary investigation revealed that they were shot by an unidentified perpetrator who fled in a gray sedan. According to police sources, the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

EMS units rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, and they are expected to make recoveries from their wounds, law enforcement sources said.

Finally, three people were shot in front of an apartment building on Bedford Avenue near South 5th Street, just steps from the Williamsburg Bridge, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at about 1:47 a.m. Sunday morning.

Cops said that a 19-year-old woman was shot in the left leg on the street, while a 23-year-old man was spotted in a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Another victim at the scene, a 27-year-old woman, was grazed in the left leg by a bullet.

Officers from the 90th Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. All three victims were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

At this time, police do not have a description of the shooter, or a possible motive for the incident.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.