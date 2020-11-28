NYC SHOOTINGS: Four shot in Brooklyn Black Friday gunfire, perps sought for Bronx assault | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night as gun violence continues to rage across the borough, cops said.

Meanwhile, the NYPD released images of two men wanted for a recent shooting in the Bronx that left a man seriously injured.

The first Brooklyn shooting on Black Friday took place in Prospect Park South at about 7:12 p.m. in front of an apartment building on Tennis Court near East 19th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the two victims, both 28-year-old men, were standing at the location when an unknown gunman began firing at them. One of the victims was hit in the forearm and hip, while the other was shot in the foot.

Following the gunfire, authorities said, the suspect fled inside a black Jeep.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Kings County Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not yet determined a possible motive.

Nearly two hours later, cops said, a 20-year-old man was shot in the face and hand while standing in front of a home on East 55th Street near Beverley Road in East Flatbush at about 9:13 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Police said the victim was taken by private means to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with not likely injuries.

Detectives are investigating a possible motive for the shooting.

Finally, a 40-year-old man took a bullet to the left leg following an argument in front of the Hotel Utica at 599 Utica Ave. in Brownsville at 10:35 p.m. Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the victim got into a dispute with the shooter, described as an unknown man in his 30s. The words turned bloody when the victim’s foe pulled out a gun and fired at his leg.

Paramedics brought the victim to Kings County Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made in either of the Brooklyn shootings, and the investigations continue.

Bronx shooter sought

Detectives in the Bronx are now looking for two men responsible for shooting a man in the leg in the Bronx last Saturday night.

Cops said the incident happened at 9:31 p.m. on Nov. 21 in front of an apartment building on Crotona Avenue between Grote and East 183rd Streets in Belmont.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified male shooter, accompanied by a second man who served as a lookout, approached the 17-year-old male victim and fired three shots at him, striking him once in the leg.

Detectives believe the shooting was in retaliation for an earlier incident at the same location.

Following the gunfire, both the shooter and his accomplice fled southbound along Crotona Avenue, with the lookout heading inside a nearby apartment building and the gunman heading back northbound along Crotona Avenue to an unknown location.

Paramedics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

On Nov. 27, the NYPD released photos and video of the two suspects. Cops described the shooter as a man with a light complexion between 16 and 18 years of age, who was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a white drawstring, dark colored pants, dark colored sneakers and a dark blue baseball cap with the Statue of Liberty next to the New York Yankees logo.

Police described his accomplice as a man with a dark complexion between 16 and 18 years of age who wore a red-and-blue jacket, an orange sweatshirt with the NASA logo across the chest, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.